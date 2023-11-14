Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 564,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,911. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,797 shares of company stock worth $2,951,074. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.