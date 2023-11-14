Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $550,000 Holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,119 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 1.31% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCAG. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 390,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCAG remained flat at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

