Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. ESH Acquisition comprises approximately 0.2% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,329,000.

ESH Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,048. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22.

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

