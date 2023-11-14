Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 4,110 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $20,775,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $24,456,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 87,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,540. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

