Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ IPXXU remained flat at $10.31 on Tuesday. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,101. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

