Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.20

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.20 and last traded at $126.20, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.20.

Moog Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.