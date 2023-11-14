Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $197.73 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $197.73 million and $14.81 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,092,970,097 coins and its circulating supply is 787,778,369 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

