Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.
