Morpheus.Network (MNW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $427,207.31

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $63.57 million and approximately $427,207.31 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.46116137 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $221,275.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

