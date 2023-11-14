MUSE ENT NFT Price Tops $0.0599 on Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $53.94 million and $7.53 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.04062588 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

