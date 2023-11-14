NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Up 13.2%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,323,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 671,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAAS
NaaS Technology Stock Up 16.4 %
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 329.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the first quarter worth $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.