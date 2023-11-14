NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Up 13.2%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,323,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 671,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAAS

NaaS Technology Stock Up 16.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 329.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the first quarter worth $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.