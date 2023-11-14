Nano Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002052 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $97.22 million and $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,520.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00197712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.65 or 0.00648730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00459842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00053789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00134581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

