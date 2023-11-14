National Bankshares Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$3.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.35. 560,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3936731 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.