Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,649.88 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $25,649.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00155273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025736 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002878 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

