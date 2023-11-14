Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 0.9 %
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of C$228.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.8296893 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
