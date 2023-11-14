Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Neometals stock remained flat at C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991. Neometals has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.12.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

