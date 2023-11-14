Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Neometals Price Performance
Neometals stock remained flat at C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991. Neometals has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.12.
Neometals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neometals
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.