NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 29th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 7.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.11. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 7.24 and a 52 week high of 14.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,081 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 29,550.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
