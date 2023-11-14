NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,613. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

