Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.87

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 2854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.