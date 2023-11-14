Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (ORIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

ORIT stock opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.93. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 80.30 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.60 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of £510.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,520.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.