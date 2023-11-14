OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OSSIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 30,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,958. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.