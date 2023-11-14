Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Optical Cable Price Performance

Shares of OCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Optical Cable in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Optical Cable by 115.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Optical Cable by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Optical Cable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.