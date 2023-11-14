Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Optical Cable Price Performance
Shares of OCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.85.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 6.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Optical Cable
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.