Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 70,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,511. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

