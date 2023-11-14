Orbler (ORBR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $127,118.70

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $54.14 million and approximately $127,118.70 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

