Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

In related news, insider Sanjeev Gandhi 46,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

