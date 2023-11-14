Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,823.76

Oxen (OXEN) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $18,823.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,552.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00197427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.90 or 0.00649571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00460077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00134913 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,505,787 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

