Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

