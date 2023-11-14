Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.
