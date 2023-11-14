Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. 864,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

