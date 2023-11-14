Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.77. 543,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $291.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

