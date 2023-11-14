Oxler Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 29.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 135.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $106.77. 3,271,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

