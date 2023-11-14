Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,366,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,690,818. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
