Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in October

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 42,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,244. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

