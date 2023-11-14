Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $461.27 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 463,488,925 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

