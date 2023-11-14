PayPal USD (PYUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.83 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $158.50 million and $4.83 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9997405 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,991,917.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

