Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pet Valu from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Pet Valu has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

