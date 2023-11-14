PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PTAL stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.56). 257,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.76. The company has a market cap of £424.26 million, a P/E ratio of 511.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.61).

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

