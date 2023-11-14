Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Phreesia makes up about 2.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Phreesia worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 772,923 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 136,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

