Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Director Buys C$15,245.66 in Stock

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mcleod bought 37,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$15,245.66.

Patricia Mcleod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Patricia Mcleod bought 26,491 shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,106.32.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Down 10.4 %

PEA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.30. 395,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,233. Pieridae Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

