Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Update

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,006,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 14,996,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.2 days.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Up 8.7 %

PILBF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 333,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

