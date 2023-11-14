Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.48.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
