Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 50,769 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

