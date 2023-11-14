Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.