Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PHT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $7.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
