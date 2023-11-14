Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PHT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 43.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

