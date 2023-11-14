Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MAV stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

