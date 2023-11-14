Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) vs. Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) Critical Contrast

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Legacy Reserves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.28 $7.85 billion $20.94 11.31 Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 26.52% 23.48% 14.56% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Legacy Reserves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 1 11 12 0 2.46 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $258.55, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Legacy Reserves on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

