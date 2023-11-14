Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playtech from GBX 697 ($8.56) to GBX 734 ($9.01) in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

