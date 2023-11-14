Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $15.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 58,429,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,036,309. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

