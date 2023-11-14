Polymath Hits 1-Day Volume of $110,674.93 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $226.50 million and $110,674.93 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00199734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.22327052 USD and is down -11.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $233,155.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

