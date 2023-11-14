Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
In related news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $43,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,075,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,863 shares in the company, valued at $21,764,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $43,585.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,610,783. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.06%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -336.59%.
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
