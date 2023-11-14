PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $106.98 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00201305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.