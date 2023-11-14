Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

POW has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cfra upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$42.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.05.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.28. 1,520,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,278. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$31.47 and a 1 year high of C$38.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.92. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market cap of C$21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3123457 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

